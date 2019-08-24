Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit are investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman found near a business in St. Boniface Saturday morning.

Police said emergency personnel responded to the 400 block of Provencher Boulevard around 8:25 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person and located a deceased woman.

CTV News observed about ten Winnipeg police officers investigating at commercial building Saturday morning.

The building is located on Provencher Boulevard near La Fleche Street.

The officers, including some members from the identification unit were seen moving a stretcher.

Two neighbours tell CTV News they woke up around 3 a.m. Saturday to sounds of a woman screaming and called police.

Shortly after noon, police removed yellow tape that was put up around the building and left the immediate area.

Police said they’re waiting for a post-mortem examination to be completed before releasing further details.