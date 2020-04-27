WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating allegations that physical distancing rules were broken at a fire station over the weekend.

A statement from the city said a probe is underway.

“The WFPS is currently investigating a report indicating members of the service hosted colleagues from other stations to Station 1 over the weekend, and in doing so, failed to follow social distancing policies,” the statement reads. “The allegations suggest members attended the station to pay respects to a retiring firefighter on his last shift.”

The statement also said the health and safety of all service members and the public is the top priority of WFPS.

“The WFPS takes these allegations seriously and if proven, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.”

Ryan Woiden, president of the Paramedics of Winnipeg Local 911, says paramedics are quite upset.

“A lot of them feel this is selfish, this is reckless, and to be honest a total blatant disregard for the restrictions,” he said.

Woiden says paramedics working at the time are telling him between 30 and 40 people were in attendance, including family members and off duty firefighters.

In a statement, the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) said the reports are "deeply concerning, particularly in a workplace where there are front-line health care workers present."

"As the employer, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has a responsibility to ensure a safe workplace, and during a pandemic that responsibility includes ensuring that public health orders and guidelines are respected,"MGEU President, Michelle Gawronsky said.

"We expect the WFPS to investigate, and if the allegations are found to be true, to take steps to make sure all fire-paramedic stations are respecting pandemic safety protocols."

Last month, United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg President Alex Forrest suggested paramedics covering COVID-19 incidents work separately from firefighters and paramedics on regular calls.

Forrest tells CTV News he can’t comment on the allegations until the union does its own investigation.