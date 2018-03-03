A desperate call to action Saturday to help a family from Afghanistan.

A couple living in Winnipeg is trying to reunite with their daughter-in-law, who is being called ‘Amena,’ and their 2-year-old grandson, after their son was killed in September 2017. They believe the Taliban is responsible for his death.

The couple says they've reached out to some Manitoba Members of Parliament in the hopes of bringing the Amena and the boy to Canada in the hopes of keeping them safe, but so far no one has taken up their case.

"The urgency for this case is that their life is in danger. My daughter-in-law and grandson. They could be persecuted anytime if they are found,” said the grandfather.

The couple believes the reason their son was killed and Amena and the boy are still at risk is because they supported education for women and girls when they lived in Afghanistan.

They left the country in 2015, and say Amena and the boy are hiding somewhere in Kabul.

“Constantly moving, but it's also a very hard situation for them because it's hard to rely on people,” said the grandfather.

"She's not mentally stable and she is worried about what will happen with them due to the risk that is following them. What will happen in the future," said the grandmother.

Saturday Winnipeggers joined the couple to write letters and sign an online petition to raise awareness about Amena and the boy with politicians in Ottawa.

Organizers say the case highlights the need for Canada to do more to help internally displaced people.

Unlike refugees who seek safety in another country, they say Amena and the boy's situation is not recognized under international law.

"We're calling on the government to allow private sponsors to sponsor internally displaced people in the same way private sponsors can sponsor refugees, said organizer Kimberly Lenz.

The couple desperately hopes something can be done so they don't get killed.

"If this happens we will not be alive. We cannot live anymore if this happens to them," said the grandmother.

The letters were addressed to local Members of Parliament, but organizers also asked them to 'cc' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the immigration minister.

CTV News reached out to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on this case Saturday morning, and is waiting to hear back.