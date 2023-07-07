'Disgraceful and unethical': Court dismisses former Winnipeg CAO's appeal of bribery ruling

A file image of former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl. (file image) A file image of former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl. (file image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island