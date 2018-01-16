

The board for the Winnipeg School Division has voted to study the implications of later start times for high school students.

Cathy Collins, trustee for Ward 6, put forward the motion to look at the advantages and disadvantages of a later start time at a board meeting in December.

At the time, sleep researcher and University of Manitoba associate professor Diana McMillan told CTV News that most teens are getting inadequate sleep and can benefit from sleeping later.

“Their biological clock wants them to stay up an hour, and sleep in an extra hour,” she said.

At the school board meeting Monday, Collins emphasized the impact on learning.

“We're always concerned about our graduation rates, and students’ success. And to me, this is a way of maybe getting some success without something that’s pouring buckets of money into things," she said.

The study will include a survey of parents of high school students, to gauge interest in a later school start time.

