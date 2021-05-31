WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were called to a dog daycare on Saturday after a person armed with a weapon showed up in the business’ vestibule.

Katie Heinrichs, owner of The Dog Loft Inc. in the city’s Norwood area, said the woman walked into the vestibule at about 3:45 p.m.

She said the dog daycare’s employees acted quickly, secured the dogs on site and called the police.

“I’m still trying to process it. There’s a lot going through my mind. I was happy that everything was safe,” she said.

“By the time I got the phone call and was notified of the situation police had everything under control.”

Heinrichs noted her business’ doors were locked at the time of the incident, which she believes is part of the reason the armed individual never entered The Dog Loft.

SUPPORTING THE STAFF

Heinrichs said she never thought she’d have to deal with a situation like this, noting she will be bringing in counsellors to help her employees get through the situation.

“It’s new to me, but I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m there for my team,” she said, adding that those involved in the situation will be getting some time off.

Heinrichs said she’s proud of her team and how they came together.

“They were really heroes,” she said.

Heinrichs added she also wanted to thank a Good Samaritan, who was outside the building at the time of the incident, who helped to defuse the situation.

On Monday, Winnipeg Police added additional details about the incident.

Officers seized a Ruger SR-22 semi-automatic .22 calibre, which they said was loaded with an extended magazine, but jammed with an unfired .22 long rifle cartridge.

Wilma Sheena Kakegumick, 37, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Kakegumick was taken into custody. The charges have not been proven in court.