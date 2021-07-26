WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman has found a unique way to mark her 39th birthday.

Jennifer Raposo, who turned 39 Monday, is looking to perform 1,600 burpees to mark the annual celebration.

She said it all started at the beginning of the year when she set a New Year's resolution of doing 50 burpees a day.

"I was hitting my 50, started getting stronger and stronger and I said, 'I am going to bump it up to 100,' so I started doing 100 a day," said Raposo.

She said it progressed to 800 burpees every weekend and now for her birthday she wants to do 390 burpees an hour, but she noted that so far it has been 400 per hour.

"So I'm actually going over my target of 390 per hour."

When asked why she has decided to embark on this task, she noted there are several reasons, including helping her mental health.

"When COVID hit, I spiralled quite a bit. I have turned it around, not 100 per cent but focusing on my health and wellbeing keeps me in check."

Raposo is also doing this for a good cause as she has set a goal of raising $3,900 for Main Street Project.

"Growing up I was raised in a single-parent family. Always struggling, we were always one pay cheque away from being on the streets, so I know the value of having a safe place to put your head at the end of the day."

She said she has been involved with Main Street Project in the past and values the work that they do.

To donate, Raposo said people can go on Instagram or Facebook and look for Jen's Birthday Burpee Bonanza and follow the links.

If they don't want to donate money, she said Main Street Project is always looking for supplies or for people to volunteer.