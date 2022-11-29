'Don't slow down': From curling to cycling, 90-year-old Winnipeg senior committed to staying active

At 90 years old, Al Borys is proving that age is just a number as he continues to play a sport he loves and is active to raise money for a good cause.

For 75 years, Borys has been enjoying the sport of curling and he says he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

He has always been active, from playing softball to enjoying whitewater rafting in his younger days.

But throwing a rock down pebbled ice has stuck with him and it has been one of his favourite sports through the years.

"Off and on in the men's league and more recently in the seniors, which is primarily a recreational league. We come out for the fun, for the comradery, for the coffee afterwards. It's certainly non-competitive, although we still always like to win," said Borys.

The biggest draw to curling for Borys is it's a sport that can be played at any age and any skill level.

Borys is part of the 55-plus league at the Pembina Curling Club, where he curls twice a week. Among his fellow curlers, his skills are being recognized.

"As is the quiet, stoic type. You can see him from far away. He is a steady player and he makes some good shots," said Dennis Huggins, the president of the curling club.

"Recently I've had people mention to me how fortunate I am. And don't kid yourself, I count my blessings every day. Fortunately, I can be active, whether it be cycling in the summer, curling in the winter. Fishing, hunting, I still do everything I pretty well did 30, 40 years ago," said Borys.

On the topic of cycling, Borys says he has been hopping on a bike for the last 15 years to raise money for a good cause.

He has been riding with his family in support of the Manitoba MS Society.

"I decided to ride in the MS bike-a-thon fundraiser from Stonewall to Gimli and return. My daughter joined me, my grandkids joined me."

As part of the riding team 'Al's Angels' they have been able to raise more than $100,000 for the society and most recently he completed the entire 130-kilometre circuit, something he was able to achieve by riding his bike 28 kilometres a day in the spring and summer.

"Don't slow down. There are times you don't feel like going out. There's just times you feel like sitting in a rocker. I say get out and do it and the more you do it, the easier it is."