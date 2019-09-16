

Jeremie Charron & Beth Macdonell, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say an incident where two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on Portage Avenue Sunday marks the first time they have investigated a crime at an Airbnb in Winnipeg.

Police said officers responded to The Avenue building at 265 Portage Avenue early Sunday morning, where two people were stabbed.

Blood splatter could be seen in a hallway and on a set of stairs inside the apartment block.

Sunday night police said the two victims were in stable condition. Police continue to investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for a male suspect.

Police say at least five people were at a gathering in the suite and alcohol was involved.

Sharon Michalowski is the property manager at The Avenue on Portage.

Michalowski said the building is reviewing policies around short-term rentals.

She said that means putting in required minimum-length stays and improving the vetting process.

“Our tenant security is our top priority,” she said. “We don’t want to encourage one night stays to avoid parties.”

Michalowski said after the incident a fob key entry is being installed to increase safety.

CTV News has reached out to Airbnb about the incident and its policies but has yet to hear back.

-With files from CTV's Renee Rodgers