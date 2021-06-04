Advertisement
Downtown situation involving possibly armed man resolved safely: police
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 9:17AM CST Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 2:32PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Police have resolved a situation downtown that involved a man who was possibly armed.
Winnipeg police were on scene of Sargent Avenue and Kennedy Street Friday morning after receiving calls that a man might be armed.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
For a time police asked schools and daycares in the area to go into a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.
Police tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that the situation had been resolved.
Police are holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the situation and CTV News will be streaming it.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
