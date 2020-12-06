WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people in downtown Winnipeg have been without power for several hours.

According to Manitoba Hydro, the outage happened Sunday around noon.

The affected area ranges from the Health Science Centre to the Exchange District.

In a tweet, Manitoba Hydro said a bird caused the outage.

#mboutage Downtown Wpg: outage caused by a bird on a line. Crews working to restore power safely and quickly. Some additional issues posing challenges but we’re doing everything to get power restored to the area. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 6, 2020

The utility company later tweeted that there is a more complex fault causing the problem.

#mboutage Downtown Wpg: crews located an underground fault which is causing the extended outage. Still unable to confirm an ETR - unfortunately it’s a complex restoration. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 6, 2020

According to the Crown corporation’s website, about 800 customers are without power.

Manitoba Hydro does not have an estimate on when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. More details to come.