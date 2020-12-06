Advertisement
Downtown Winnipeg power outage affects hundreds
Published Sunday, December 6, 2020 6:24PM CST
A section of downtown Winnipeg near the Exchange District can be seen without power.
WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people in downtown Winnipeg have been without power for several hours.
According to Manitoba Hydro, the outage happened Sunday around noon.
The affected area ranges from the Health Science Centre to the Exchange District.
In a tweet, Manitoba Hydro said a bird caused the outage.
The utility company later tweeted that there is a more complex fault causing the problem.
According to the Crown corporation’s website, about 800 customers are without power.
Manitoba Hydro does not have an estimate on when power will be restored.
This is a developing story. More details to come.