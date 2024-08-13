Driver facing new charge after hit-and-run victim dies: RCMP

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Winnipeg has died from injuries sustained after an alleged hit-and-run run by an impaired driver last month.

On July 29, Selkirk RCMP responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 44 about one kilometre east of Highway 59.

RCMP said officers found the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. However, in a release Tuesday, RCMP said he died from his injuries on July 31.

RCMP allege the motorcyclist was hit from behind by a pickup truck that didn’t stop.

Investigators on scene found information that took officers to a home on Henderson Highway. The suspect vehicle was found with the driver inside asleep at the wheel.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, is now facing a charge of impaired driving causing death. He was initially charged with impaired driving over .08 causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Selkirk on Nov. 8.

The charges have not been proven in court. RCMP continues to investigate.