

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 20-year-old man is facing a drug-impaired driving charge after officers spotted an SUV approaching a police checkpoint stop and turn around.

Police said it happened at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in Thompson, Man., where a checkstop had been set up at the corner of Cree Road and Deerwood Drive.

The Mounties said they were able to stop the vehicle after it turned away and the smell of cannabis was present.

Police allege the driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to using cannabis.

Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test before arresting the man, whose license was suspended, and then took him for a blood test.

Police said charges won’t be laid until results of the blood test are in.