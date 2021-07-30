WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking Manitobans to obey highway closures due to northern wildfires.

According to The Pas RCMP, Highway 10 at Highway 60 is closed, and travel on Highway 10 south of The Pas is shut down due to significant fires and damage in the area.

RCMP said barricades are in place, but motorists are going around them to travel on the closed highways.

Police warn this is a significant safety issue, and is strongly advising everyone to take the alternate routes available.

Notifications will be provided by the Province of Manitoba when the highways are open and safe for travel again.

WILDFIRES RAGE ON

As of Thursday, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said 150 fires are burning in the province, the largest of them burning near the Bloodvein First Nation.

The fires have prompted the evacuation of several northern First Nations.

More than 100 Canadian Armed Forces troops are currently helping provincial crews fight the fires.

A map of Manitoba's wildfires can be found online.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger