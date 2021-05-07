WINNIPEG -- Dry conditions and warmer weather in the forecast has prompted the Manitoba Wildfire Service to impose burning permit restrictions in southwest Manitoba.

On Friday, the province said the burning permit restrictions take effect immediately. Campers can still use approved fire pits on provincial campgrounds.

It said restrictions are still in place for all other parts of Areas Six and Seven. This includes Spruce Woods Provincial Park and Forrest and surrounding Crown land, along with the Criddle/Vane Homestead, Turtle Mountain and William Lake provincial parks.

The province said Manitobans should check with local municipal offices or look at the Current Municipal Burning Restrictions map to see what restrictions are in place.

Manitobans can report a wildfire by calling 911 or the T.I.P. line toll-free at 1-800-782-0076.