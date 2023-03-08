Dunstone downs Young at Brier, sets up showdown with Koe atop Pool A

Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone delivers a shot during his match against Nova Scotia at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone delivers a shot during his match against Nova Scotia at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments

After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island