Kinew visits northern Manitoba to tour areas impacted by wildfire

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew went up north Tuesday to get a close-up look at the wildfire burning near Flin Flon and The Pas.

The fires have been burning since last week and were caused by dry lightning.

On Monday, the province said the fire burning near Flin Flon was around 31,500 hectares in size and it led to the evacuation of 550 people in nearby Cranberry Portage.

Speaking in Flin Flon Tuesday, Kinew said the current situation is "serious" and "dramatic."

"Even from the time we took off to when we landed to visit the biggest forest fire in the region, you could see more smoke and more activity. So it just goes to show what could happen over the course of day," said Kinew.

The premier noted his government will be there to support the people impacted by this fire and any future fires that are expected over the summer.

"We'll be present to ensure every resource goes out the door to fight fires this wildfire season and every support that is necessary to support people while they're evacuated will go out the door as well."

Kinew said he was able to thank firefighters who have been working to extinguish the blazes, including firefighters who landed from Ontario.

"It really is a joint effort. That's what Canadians do in times of need, we help one another out. Our hope is we will be able to manage this situation and then lend a hand in other parts of the country in the future."

Kinew is calling for those in the affected areas to be alert and follow any evacuation order.

He is also asking Manitobans to look out for one another, saying the province will get through this as long as everyone works together.