St. Vital power restored after trees spark outage

A power outage that impacted more than 1,300 customers in St. Vital has been resolved.

Just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, Manitoba Hydro reported power lines were down due to trees, which resulted in 1,320 customers being without power.

The Crown corporation said crews were in the area making repairs. Just after 3 p.m., Hydro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the work had finished and power had been restored.