People swearing legal oaths at RCMP detachments in Manitoba will have a new option on top of swearing on a bible or affirming – they can now affirm their oath with an eagle feather.

The Mounties made the announcement Tuesday, saying the feathers can also be offered to those who find strength and comfort from them.

“By holding the eagle feather, they find the strength to talk, and are empowered to speak their truth,” said assistant commissioner Scott Kolody, commanding officer of Manitoba RCMP. “This is what inspired us to bring the eagle feather into our day-to-day policing operations.”

Dozens of eagle feathers were laid out on a table at the announcement, and the RCMP said they will be distributed to detachments shortly.

Sworn statements taken by RCMP can be used in a court of law, police said.