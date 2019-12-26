WINNIPEG -- Roughly 25 people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a three-storey apartment complex in the 500 block of Agnes Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The WFPS said crews were met with heavy smoke and flames and they tried to fight the blaze from inside, but due to conditions worsening, firefighters were forced to fight the fire from the outside.

Crews did search the building and confirmed all residents got out safely. One cat was found in the building and crews were able to bring it out safely.

Paramedics treated a number of people on scene, but no one needed to be taken to hospital, and a transit bus was brought to the scene to provide shelter.

The City’s Emergency Social Services team was brought in to support everyone who has been displaced.

WFPS Assistant Chief Ihor Holowczynsky said the building was extremely damaged by the fire and also the water used to extinguish the blaze.

“There is no way at this point to determine what the cause would be,” said Holowczynsky. “As you can see the structure is severely damaged, we are actually going to be tearing down in the next little while just for safety sake.”

“Without our investigators being able to enter the structure it’s nearly impossible to determine the actual cause.”

Holowczynsky added the residents will not be able to go back into the building to see if any of their belongings survived.

Crews did stay on scene for quite some time monitoring the building and putting out any hot spots.

