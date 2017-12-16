Featured
Early morning fire sends one to hospital
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 11:27AM CST
A fire on William Avenue Saturday morning sent one man to hospital.
Crews were called shortly after 8 a.m. to a single-storey house fully engulfed in flames.
Officials said one man was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. One firefighter was treated on scene for injuries.
Neighbours on either side were asked to leave their homes as well.
A damage estimate is not yet known, but officials said the house sustained major damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews busy this morning making a stop in a single story house fire on the 1400 block of William. One firefighter injured when a hose blew off its attachment (Not taken to hospital) #NeverOffDuty pic.twitter.com/cmQcxsiROD— UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) December 16, 2017