

CTV Winnipeg





A fire on William Avenue Saturday morning sent one man to hospital.

Crews were called shortly after 8 a.m. to a single-storey house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said one man was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. One firefighter was treated on scene for injuries.

Neighbours on either side were asked to leave their homes as well.

A damage estimate is not yet known, but officials said the house sustained major damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.