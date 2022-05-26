Edmonton earns 4-2 victory over Winnipeg ICE in Game 4

The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg ICE in Game 4 of the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The game, which took place on Wednesday night in Edmonton, gives the Oil Kings a 3-1 lead in the series.

Winnipeg forward Owen Pederson scored the two goals for the ICE, while Edmonton’s Carter Souch, Justin Sourdif and Dylan Guenther also found the back of the net.

The series continues on Friday at 8 p.m. in Edmonton. A win from the ICE will take the series back to Winnipeg for Game 6 on Sunday.