WINNIPEG -- Eight people were arrested in Norway House after RCMP officers seized crack cocaine from a local home on Saturday.

Mounties searched the home, located on Paupanekis Point Road, just before 11:30 p.m. and found crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Eight people were arrested as a result of the search.

Jared Hart, 25, and John Omand, 26, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. They are in custody.

The six others are facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP officers are investigating.