Election results from around Manitoba
Who will take the top job in communities across the province?
CTV News will update the list of candidates for mayor, reeve or heads of council in municipalities across the province as results roll in throughout election night.
The results are broken down by region, including Northern, Interlake, Eastern, Central, Midwestern, Parkland, and Western.
MANITOBA CIVIC ELECTIONS 2022: See the latest updates and in-depth coverage
(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate.)
Northern
Town of Churchill (Mayor)
- Michael Spence*
- Darren Oman
City of Flin Flon (Mayor)
- George Fontaine*
- Tim Babcock
- Leslie J. Beck
Town of Gillam (Mayor)
- Dwayne Forman*
- John McDonald
Town of Grand Rapids (Mayor)
- Tanya Bruce
- Marlene Andreacchio
Town of Lynn Lake (Mayor)
- David Campbell
- Audie Dulewich
Town of Snow Lake (Mayor)
- Ron Scott
- Kim Stephen
Town of The Pas (Mayor)
- Jennifer Cook
- Andre Murphy
City of Thompson (Mayor)
- Colleen Smook*
- Ron Matechuk
- Les Ellsworth
RM of Kelsey (Reeve)
- James Berscheid
- Neil Scott
- Margaret Commodore
- Tim Atchison
Interlake
Town of Arborg (Mayor)
- Peter Dueck* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Armstrong (Reeve)
- Susan Smerchanski*
- Jack Cruise
- Kate Basford
Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton (Reeve)
- Brian N. Johnson*
- David Shott
RM of Coldwell (Reeve)
- Virgil Johnson
- Norman Nikkel
Village of Dunnottar (Mayor)
- Richard Gamble* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Fisher (Reeve)
- Shannon Pyziak* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Gimli (Mayor)
- Lynn Greenberg*
- Kevin Chudd
RM of Grahamdale (Reeve)
- Craig Howse* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Rockwood (Reeve)
- Wes Taplin* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Rosser (Reeve)
- Ken Mulligan*
- Scott Corbett
City of Selkirk (Mayor)
- Larry Johannson*
- Morgan Steele Seman
RM of St. Andrews (Mayor)
- Joy Sul*
- John Preun
RM of St. Francois Xavier (Reeve)
- Delmer Nott* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of St. Laurent (Reeve)
- Cheryl Smith*
- Richard Chartrand
- Sterling Ducharme
Town of Stonewall (Mayor)
- Clive Hinds*
- Sandra Smith
Town of Teulon (Mayor)
- Anna Pazdzierski*
- Michael Ledarney
- Todd Campbell
Municipality of West Interlake (Reeve)
- Arnthor Jonasson* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of West St. Paul (Mayor)
- Cheryl Christian*
- Peter Truijen
Town of Winnipeg Beach (Mayor)
- Pamela Jackson (ELECTED)
- Mark Sisetski
RM of Woodlands (Reeve)
- Lori Schellekens*
- Douglas Oliver
- Orval Procter
Eastern
RM of Alexander (Mayor)
- Jack Brisco*
- Raymond Garand
Town of Beausejour (Mayor)
- Ray Schirle* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Brokenhead (Reeve)
- Brad Saluk* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of De Salaberry (Reeve)
- Darrel Cure* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of East St. Paul (Mayor)
- Lawrence Morris
- Carla Devlin
Municipality of Emerson-Franklin (Reeve)
- David Carlson* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Hanover (Reeve)
- Jim Funk
- Donald Bouchard
RM of La Broquerie (Reeve)
- Lewis Weiss*
- Ivan Normandeau
Town of Lac du Bonnet (Mayor)
- Ken Lodge
- Brian Choptain
RM of Lac du Bonnet (Reeve)
- Loren Schinkel*
RM of Montcalm (Reeve)
- Paul Gilmore* (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Morris (Mayor)
- Scott Crick* (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Niverville (Mayor)
- Myron Dyck* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Piney (Reeve)
- Wayne Anderson* (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Powerview-Pine Falls (Mayor)
- Leslie Barclay
- Lorie Finkbeiner
RM of Reynolds (Reeve)
- Russ Gawluk (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Richot (Mayor)
- Chris Ewen* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Springfield (Mayor)
- Tiffany Fell*
- Patrick Therrien
- Edwin Giesbrecht
Village of St-Pierre-Jolys (Mayor)
- Raymond Maynard* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of St. Clements (Mayor)
- Debbie Fiebelkorn* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Ste. Anne (Reeve)
- Paul Saindon*
- Richard Pelletier
Town of Ste. Anne (Mayor)
- Yvan St. Vincent (ACCLAIMED)
City of Steinbach
- Earl Funk* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Stuartburn (Reeve)
- David Kiansky*
- Michelle Gawronsky
RM of Taché (Mayor)
- Justin Bohemier*
- Armand Poirier
RM of Victoria Beach (Mayor)
- Penny McMorris* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Whitemouth (Reeve)
- Walter Amerongen*
- Paul Baskerville
Central
Town of Altona (Mayor)
- Harv Schroeder (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Carman (Mayor)
- Brent Owen* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Cartier (Reeve)
- Christa Vann Mitchell*
- Dale Fossay
RM of Dufferin (Reeve)
- George Gray*
- Cor Lodder
RM of Grey (Reeve)
- Gail Johnson
- Bill Sisson
- Jean Pierre Grosemans
RM of Headingley (Mayor)
- Jim Robson (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Lorne (Reeve)
- Aurel Pantel*
- Darcy Ketsman
Municipality of Louise (Reeve)
- Murray McIntyre* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Macdonald (Reeve)
- Brad Erb* (ACCLAIMED)
City of Morden (Mayor)
- Brandon Burley* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Morris (Reeve)
- Scott Siemens (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Norfolk Treherne (Reeve)
- Will Eert*
- Gilles Guertin
Municipality of North Norfolk (Head of council)
- Ed Heppner
- Bill Wieler
- Adam Paton
Municipality of Pembina (Head of Council)
- Glen Shiskoski* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Portage la Prairie (Reeve)
- Kameron Blight* (ACCLAIMED)
City of Portage la Prairie (Mayor)
- Mohammad Tahir Khan
- Sharilyn Knox
- John Donald Pelechaty
- Bryon Hamilton
Municipality of Rhineland (Reeve)
- Don Wiebe* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Roland (Reeve)
- Jodi Gaultier (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Stanley (Reeve)
- Ike Friesen
RM of Thompson (Head of Council)
- Brian Callum*
- Heather Imrie
- Richard Leroux
- Royce Burnett
- Scott Mayert
RM of Victoria (Reeve)
- Raymond Huggart* (ACCLAIMED)
City of Winkler (Mayor)
- Karl Krebs
- Henry Siemens
Midwestern
Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson (Reeve)
- Victor Baraniuk* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Ellice-Archie (Reeve)
- Barry Lowes* (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne (Reeve)
- Richard Funk*
- Kevin Paramor
Municipality of Hamiota (Mayor)
- Randal Stuart Lints
- Linda Little
Municipality of Harrison Park (Reeve)
- Dennis Yanchycki
- Ian Drul
- Ron Kaczkowski Cayer
- Craig Atkinson
Town of Minnedosa (Mayor)
- Ken Cameron (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Minto-Odanah (Reeve)
- Doug Dowsett* (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Neepawa (Mayor)
- Brian Hedley (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Oakview (Reeve)
- Brent Fortune*
- Bob Christie
- Darcy Heapy
Municipality of Prairie View (Reeve)
- Roger Wilson (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Riding Mountain West (Reeve)
- Grant Boryskavich* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Rosedale (Reeve)
- Karl Snezyk (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Rossburn (Mayor)
- Kalvin Kreshewski
- Shirley Kalyniuk
Municipality of Russell-Binscarth (Mayor)
- Cheryl Kingdon-Chartier*
- Judy Snitynsky
- Marg Fraser
Municipality of West Lake-Gladstone (Mayor)
- Daryl Shipman
- Darcy Meloney
RM of Yellowhead (Mayor)
- Mervin Starzky* (ACCLAIMED)
Parkland
RM of Alonsa (Reeve)
- Tom Anderson* (ACCLAIMED)
City of Dauphin (Mayor)
- Kerri Riehl
- David Bosiak
RM of Dauphin (Reeve)
- Tom Gibbs
- Ernie Sirski
Municipality of Ethelbert (Head of Council)
- Michael Goy (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Gilbert Plains (Reeve)
- Jim Manchur* (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Grandview (Mayor)
- Lyle Morran
- Tom Worth
RM of Lakeshore (Reeve)
- Clayton Watts
- Jeff Konowalchuk
- Bryan Preston
Municipality of McCreary (Reeve)
- Shawn Buchanan
- Rick Sonnenberg
Municipality of Minitonas-Bowsman (Reeve)
- Larry Mychalchuk (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Mossey River (Head of council)
- Reynold Sahulka (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Mountain (Reeve)
- Connie Forbes
- Keith Behrmann
Municipality of Roblin (Head of Council)
- Robert Misko*
- Betty A. Nykyforak
Municipality of Ste. Rose (Mayor)
- Robert Brunel* (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Swan River (Mayor)
- Lance Jacobson* (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Swan Valley West (Reeve)
- William Galloway
- Bill Gade
- David Minish
Western
RM of Argyle (Reeve)
- Mike Everett (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Boissevain-Morton (Head of council)
- Judy Swanson* (ACCLAIMED)
City of Brandon (Mayor)
- Elliot Oleson
- Jeff Fawcett
Municipality of Brenda-Waskada (Head of Council)
- David Vanmackelbergh* (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Carberry (Mayor)
- Stuart Olmstead*
- Debbie Rea
- Ray Muirhead
Municipality of Cartwright-Roblin (Head of Council
- Jamie Dousselaere* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Cornwallis (Reeve)
- Bill Courtice*
- Sam Hofer
Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester (Reeve)
- Kelly McMechan (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Elton (Reeve)
- Ross Farley*
- Ches Bollman
Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress (Head of Council)
- Trevor Drinkwater*
- Charles Radford
Municipality of Grasslands (Reeve)
- Bruce Evans (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain (Mayor)
- Janice Smith (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Melita (Mayor)
- Bill Holden* (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of North Cypress-Langford (Reeve)
- Jimmie M. Krzyzaniak
- Clyde McCallum
- Ray Drayson
Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa (Head of Council)
- David Kreklewich*
- Dennis Rome
RM of Pipestone (Reeve)
- Archie McPherson*
- James Watt
RM of Prairie Lakes (Reeve)
- Chris Irwin
- Geoff Gregoire
- Darren Seymour
Municipality of Riverdale (Mayor)
- Heather Lamb (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Sifton (Reeve)
- Cyril Druwe* (ACCLAIMED)
Municipality of Souris-Glenwood (Mayor)
- Darryl Jackson*
- Duane Davison
Municipality of Two Borders (Reeve)
- Sandra Clark (ACCLAIMED)
Town of Virden (Mayor)
- Murray Wright*
- Tina Williams
RM of Wallace-Woodworth (Reeve)
- Clayton Canart* (ACCLAIMED)
RM of Whitehead (Reeve)
- Zak McDermot-Fouts
- Trevor Tuttosi
