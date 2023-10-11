Elections Manitoba deregisters Manitoba Party
Elections Manitoba has deregistered the Manitoba Party as of Tuesday.
This is because The Election Financing Act states that the chief electoral officer of Manitoba must deregister a party after an election if that party does not endorse at least five candidates in a general election. In last week’s general election, the Manitoba Party did not have any candidates.
According to its website, the Manitoba Party’s mission is to create more independence and prosperity. It says it’s committed to ensuring the role of the government is reduced, and that it supports the principles that grant maximum freedom.
The current registered parties in Manitoba include the PCs, NDP, Liberals, Keystone Party, Green Party and Communist Party.
