Man charged with second-degree murder in North End homicide

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in the city’s North End last month.

The arrest comes after Winnipeg police officers, who were on patrol near McGregor Street and Magnus Avenue on Monday night, saw the driver of a pick-up truck make an ‘evasive’ turn in front of them.

Officers followed the truck to Burrows Avenue and Parr Street where a man got out of the vehicle and started running.

Police quickly apprehended the man, who was identified as Adam Joseph Morrissette – a suspect in the April 26 homicide of Bill Brian Duck.

Police note Morrissette, 50, had a small amount of drugs on him, adding that he was driving a stolen pick-up truck.

Morrissette has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of possession of a scheduled substance.

The victim and accused were not known to each other.

Duck, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at a North End home on April 26. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.