Emerson, Man. border blockade expected to come to an end today

The blockade at the Emerson border crossing is expected to come to an end on Wednesday, according to the Manitoba RCMP.

On Tuesday, the RCMP tweeted that it is confident it reached a resolution with the protesters and that the demonstrators will be leaving the area soon. Mounties noted this will restore full access to the Emerson port of entry.

The blockade began last week with semi-trailers, farm machinery and passenger vehicles blocking access to the border in protest against pandemic restrictions. This protest led to significant delays at the port of entry.

Protest organizers are expected to clear out by lunchtime on Wednesday. Mounties anticipate the highway could be fully reopened to traffic by noon.

Mounties said the blockade did not result in any violence, injuries, arrests or charges.

RCMP will be providing an update on the situation at 10:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.