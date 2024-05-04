Winnipeg police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Vital

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a convenience store in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened outside a 7-Eleven near St. Mary’s and St. Michael’s roads shortly before 1 a.m. The intersection, including part of Chesterfield Avenue, was closed to traffic for more than nine hours as investigators were on scene.

Police could not provide details on the condition of the pedestrian or the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.