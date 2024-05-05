RCMP investigate homicide in South Indian Lake

A homicide investigation is underway in South Indian Lake, Man., after a 61-year-old man was found dead near the community.

RCMP said they responded to a report about a dead man located in a wooded area just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with “obvious injuries.”

The 61-year-old’s death is being treated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.