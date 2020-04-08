WINNIPEG -- An employee at the Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in downtown Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Revera, a retirement residence company with locations across Canada, confirmed the news on Wednesday. Revera owns the Parkview Place Long term Care Home.

In a statement on Revera's website, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera's chief medical officer, said the company had received confirmation on Tuesday. The employee is said to have last worked at the care home on Edmonton Street, on April 2 and is now in self-isolation.

"To ensure the safety of our residents and employees, we have implemented full outbreak protocols,' Collins said in the statement. "This includes closely monitoring other staff for symptoms."

Revera also confirmed on April 2 it was informed of another employee at Poseidon Care Centre in Winnipeg who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in hospital.

Residents at the Poseidon care home who have come in contact with the person are in isolation. Revera said they are being closely monitored for symptoms.

Recreation programming at both facilities has been cancelled and staff will now do–one-on-one activities with the residents to keep them socially engaged, Revera said.

There have been a number of COVID-19 cases among employees and residents at Revera care facilities across the country – including a number of deaths.

Revera announced earlier in April that eight residents have died due to conditions related to COVID-19 at one of its retirement residence in Calgary.