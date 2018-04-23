

CTV Winnipeg





Two people were stabbed during a robbery at a beer store in Garden City, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The robbery happened Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street.

Police said a group of youths attempted to steal alcohol from the vendor, and a struggled occurred when the employees tried to stop one of the youths. Two employees were stabbed in the process, and one of the suspects was injured as well.

Police said the employees were able to restrain one youth until officers arrived.

Both employees were transported to hospital, one in critical and one in stable. Both have since been treated and released.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, police found two other suspects while on an unrelated call in the 100 block of Agnes Arnold Place.

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, and one girl, aged 14, have been charged.