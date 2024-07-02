Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for parts of Manitoba

WINNIPEG
    A funnel cloud weather advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has been issued for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

    ECCC said conditions are favourable Tuesday for the funnel clouds to develop.

    "These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado," the advisory reads.

    It’s noted landspout tornadoes won't cause "significant damage" but the winds are strong enough to take down trees and throw debris.

    If conditions change, ECCC said it could issues watches and warnings.

    The advisory is in place for a number of areas going as north as the Gimli area, west of Portage la Prairie, east of Steinbach and down to the Canada-U.S. border.

