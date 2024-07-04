Person taken to hospital after being pulled from Assiniboine River

A person was taken to hospital Wednesday night after emergency crews pulled them from the Assiniboine River.

Reports came into the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) at around 10:20 p.m. that a person was in the river near the Assiniboine Park bridge.

They were said to be moving down the river with the current.

Crews staged themselves at points along the river to try to locate the person, while water rescue boats went out on the water.

The Winnipeg Police Service's drone and Air-1 helicopter were also used to help find the person.

A WFPS water rescue crew eventually found them near Ferry Road and Park Boulevard North, and brought them to safety.

They were assessed and treated by paramedics, and then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The city said they don't know why the person was in the water.

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution around all Winnipeg waterways as river levels are high and swift-moving thanks to recent heavy rains.