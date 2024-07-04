WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation

police
Share

Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) tells CTV News Winnipeg officers were called to the scene near Mountain Avenue and Salter Street at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning for a weapons/firearms investigation.

The area has been closed off. The tactical unit is on scene, which police say is typical for a call of this nature.

According to WPS, police are "communicating with an occupant," and necessary updates will be provided to the public.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News