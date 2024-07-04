Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation

Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) tells CTV News Winnipeg officers were called to the scene near Mountain Avenue and Salter Street at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning for a weapons/firearms investigation.

The area has been closed off. The tactical unit is on scene, which police say is typical for a call of this nature.

According to WPS, police are "communicating with an occupant," and necessary updates will be provided to the public.