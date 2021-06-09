WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Manitoba on Wednesday, saying the weather conditions could result in “dangerous thunderstorms.”

According to the weather agency, these thunderstorms could cause torrential rainfall, large hail and damaging winds.

It notes these weather conditions are due to a “disturbance” from North Dakota moving through the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba. The threat of the severe thunderstorms should end later on Wednesday morning, but could return in the afternoon as the temperatures reach the 30 C mark.

Environment Canada warns that large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause injury, while strong winds can damage buildings, take down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Manitobans are also reminded that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

The weather agency is urging people to be prepared for severe weather and take cover if threatening weather approaches. It notes that lightning injures and kills Canadians every year, so people need to get inside if they hear any thunder.

A full list of the parts of Manitoba under thunderstorms warnings can be found online.

POWER OUTAGES

Manitoba Hydro is also reporting the following power outages on Wednesday morning:

About 1,000 customers are without power in the Brooklands/Weston areas;

183 customers are without power in the Duck Bay/Pine Creek area; and

470 customers are without power in the St. Charles/Glendale area of Winnipeg.

RAINFALL TOTALS

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Environment Canada is reporting the following rainfall totals:

Pilot Mound – 30.2 mm;

Carman – 21.5 mm;

Swan River – 14.7 mm; and

Carberry – 12.2 mm.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.