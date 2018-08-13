

CTV Winnipeg





Police are asking for help to investigate a sexual assault in Gillam, Man. they say took place on Aug. 5, 2018.

RCMP said it’s believed a 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a wooded area near the trailer court in Gillam between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m.

The Mounties said they do not have a description of the suspect.

“If anyone heard or saw something near the Gillam trailer court in the early morning of August 5, they are asked to immediately contact the Gillam RCMP,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, Manitoba RCMP, in a news release.

“They should not assume police have the information, even the smallest of detail could help further this investigation,” he said.

RCMP said investigators in Gillam can be reached at 204-652-2436, or people can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.