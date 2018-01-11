

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a recall for Evenflo’s Victory Jogging/Jogger Stroller.

Health Canada said a recall was issued because the stroller does not meet regulations for carriages and strollers.

The stroller latch belt has been known to detach, causing the child to fall, Health Canada said.

Approximately 45,919 affected strollers were sold across the country between January 2016 and December 2017.

Affected products contain the model numbers 45811856C, 46612149C and 466121149CG.

Health Canada said customers should immediately stop using the stroller and contact Evenflo Company, INC. for a kit to remedy the issue.