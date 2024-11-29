Exercise at medical fitness centres improving health for older adults, says U of M study

A new study has found older adults who regularly attend medical fitness centres have better heart health and live longer.

The study was published in BMC Geriatrics this summer and found people who went to the fitness facilities had a 27 per cent reduction in the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Those who went to work out more than once a week were 23 per cent less likely to need emergency room care.

“Exercise really does improve their lives, not only needing to use the emergency room less often, or prolonging life, but it also results in decreased mental illness, in particular depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Alan Katz, one of the co-authors of the study.

Researchers looked at 3,029 members of the Wellness Centre and Reh-Fit Centre, and compared their results to over 91,000 people in the wider community.

Katz said the study showed the importance of constant exercise as people age, and how facilities like Reh-Fit Centre and the Wellness Centre assist people who may need extra help or motivation to exercise.

“The places where there is medical assistance allows us to recommend people to go to exercise under supervision where there is limited risk, and increasing their exercise. So it’s having some true benefit,” he said.

Medical fitness facilities typically have health staff on site to assist people, compared to other gyms.

The study was funded by Research Manitoba, the Seven Oaks Hospital Foundation, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.