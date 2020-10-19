WINNIPEG -- The province is joining forces with Doctors Manitoba to work on expanding COVID-19 testing.

The testing could be done at community medical clinics by physicians.

"Having community-based doctors' offices offering COVID-19 testing is another way in which we are boosting screening capacity in Manitoba," said Cameron Friesen, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, in a news release.

The province said the first site to offer the testing will be Dakota Medical Centre, which is located at 17-845 Dakota St. in Winnipeg, with the province adding more information about when and how to access the testing will happen soon.

"Doctors understand how important it is for Manitobans to have timely access to COVID-19 testing and that's why physicians are stepping up to open their clinics to add more testing capacity," said Dr. Cory Baillie, who is the president of Doctors Manitoba, in a news release.

According to the province, Public Health is working with participating clinics to have proper guidelines in place to make sure the locations can provide safe services for people who are being tested for COVID-19 as well as medical care for patients.

Some of these guidelines include daily disinfection, separating testing from other appointments whether that be by offering after-hours testing or in different areas of the clinic, and proper PPE for all staff.

The government said the rollout of the expanded testing will focus on using clinics in areas of the province that need testing the most.