Exploring the boom and bust of small-town Manitoba: Read the full series

Scattered throughout Manitoba's prairie expanse are hundreds of small towns, villages, and communities. Some are thriving; some are on the verge of disappearing forever.

In a three-part series, CTV News Winnipeg takes a tour of the rural south and explores what's behind the boom or bust of small-town Manitoba.

It's eerily quiet in Lauder, Manitoba. Abandoned homes line the streets, a rusty swing set in an overgrown yard creaks in the wind. The town is a ghost of what it once was, yet inside there is a small community that is thriving.

Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.

For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant. But that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.

