Exploring the boom and bust of small-town Manitoba: Read the full series

    Scattered throughout Manitoba's prairie expanse are hundreds of small towns, villages, and communities. Some are thriving; some are on the verge of disappearing forever.

    In a three-part series, CTV News Winnipeg takes a tour of the rural south and explores what's behind the boom or bust of small-town Manitoba.

    PART 1: Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive

    It's eerily quiet in Lauder, Manitoba. Abandoned homes line the streets, a rusty swing set in an overgrown yard creaks in the wind. The town is a ghost of what it once was, yet inside there is a small community that is thriving.

    Read more to learn the tale of a ghost town – a story that is all too common among Manitoba's prairie towns.

    PART 2: 'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living

    Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.

    Read more to find out why one man decided to sell his home in Winnipeg and leave the big city life behind.

    PART 3: What's behind the boom? Town of Ste. Anne has nearly doubled in a decade

    For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant. But that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.

    Read more to discover what's behind the boom and the challenges that are coming with it. 

