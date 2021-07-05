WINNIPEG -- Several supersites in Manitoba will be open for extended hours this week to perform COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible Manitobans, the province announced Monday.

From July 6 to 10, the RBC and Leila Avenue supersites in Winnipeg, along with the supersites in Brandon (Keystone Centre, #1 1175 18th St.) Steinbach (294 Lumber Ave.) and Selkirk ( 100 Easton Dr.) will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. According to the province’s vaccine bulletin, RBC will continue to immunize people by appointment only, but the other sites will largely be taking walk-in appointments, with few or limited booked appointments during the extended hours.

As of July 4, Manitoba has administered 1,495,356 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the province’s website, 74.8 per cent of Manitobans ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.2 per cent have received both vaccine doses as of Monday.

The province will reach the next reopening target when 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans receive at least one dose, and 50 per cent receive second doses.

All people 12 and older can book their first or second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, though the second dose must be at least 28 days after the first dose.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.