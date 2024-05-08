WINNIPEG
    • Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey helping to fuel fans with new Winnipeg restaurant

    A new restaurant at Hargrave Street Market is hoping to score big with Winnipeggers.

    The restaurant is called ‘The 44,’ and it’s a collaboration between Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and restaurateur Bobby Mottola.

    Mottola said he’s been talking to Morrissey for years about doing something together, and just before the playoffs they opened The 44.

    For those wanting to check it out, the menu includes some of Morrissey’s favourite dishes, including grilled cheese, chili, popcorn shrimp and prime rib sliders. New menu items are also being added regularly.

    “Josh is sending over ideas all the time about what he likes to eat [like] avocado on toast with a poached egg, chicken sausage and eggs for the morning. More offerings for lunch, and then something almost like a cheat meal or maybe carb-driven,” Mottola said,

    Mottola said that Morrissey is committed to Winnipeg, loves the food and is engaged with the restaurant. He added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the NHLer shows up to work a shift behind the grill or at the counter of The 44.

