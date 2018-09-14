

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP said the province’s police watchdog and the Ontario Provincial Police will investigate criminal allegations that surfaced in a report on the impacts of hydro projects in northern Manitoba.

Historical allegations of sexual abuse and racism towards Indigenous woman between the 1960s and 1990s were detailed in a Clean Environment Commission report from May 2018.

On Friday the Mounties said allegations against RCMP officers have been referred to the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba for investigation, while the OPP will be responsible for investigating claims involving Manitoba Hydro employees or contractors.