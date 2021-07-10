WINNIPEG -- Much of Manitoba is under an extreme heat warning as temperatures are set to hover in the low-to-mid-thirties all weekend long.

Environment Canada said a hot weekend is expected for most of the province as an upper ridge builds across the Prairies, prompting it to issue an extreme heat warning for almost the entire province.

The weather service said highs in the low-to-mid-thirties can be expected over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will cool off in the north of the province on Monday in the wake of a cold front moving through the area but will remain very warm in the south.

To reduce the health effects of heat, Environment Canada said people should plan outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, take a cool shower or bath, stay out of direct sunlight and drink plenty of water.

It’s also reminding Manitobans to watch for the effects of heat illness (swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, and the worsening of some health conditions) and for signs of heatstroke (which may begin with headache, hot skin, dizziness or confusion).

To combat the heat in Winnipeg, the City of Winnipeg is opening several cooling spaces.

The city is opening City Hall from noon to 8 p.m., Westdale Community Centre from noon to 8 p.m., Valley Gardens Community Centre from noon to 4 p.m., and Maples Community Centre in the afternoons for people to cool off inside.

SMOKEY CONDITIONS

A special air quality statement is also in effect for some eastern Manitoba communities as wildfire smoke from Ontario continues to blow over.

The fires are located east of Berens River, Man., and west of Red Lake, Ont.

On Saturday, Environment Canada said surface winds from the west were keeping the smoke near the Ontario border and into northwestern Ontario.

The weather service predicts communities on or near Lake Winnipeg will likely see little, if any, smoke from the fires on Saturday. However, winds are expected to shift back to the east and southeast into Sunday, which will bring the smoke back towards Lake Winnipeg and the adjacent communities.

Manitobans in areas affected by smoke are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and stay inside as much as possible.