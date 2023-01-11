FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport
A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport.
According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Airports Authority, there are two U.S.-bound commercial passenger flights set to depart from the Winnipeg airport on Wednesday.
In a statement, the spokesperson noted that one of these flights has been delayed due to the FAA system outage. This is a Delta flight headed to Minneapolis. It was originally scheduled to leave at 6:55 a.m., but has been delayed until further notice.
The other flight – a Swoop flight heading to Phoenix –is still scheduled to take off on time at 9 a.m. However, the on-time departure is dependent on whether the FAA resolves the issue.
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
BREAKING | Flight disruptions cascade across U.S. after computer outage
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Power out after fire at downtown Sudbury mall
The power is being restored to parts of the Sudbury downtown core after a fire at the Elm Place mall downtown, formally known as the Rainbow Centre, Wednesday morning.
One killed in Hwy. 11 crash Tuesday near Kirkland Lake
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake.
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.
Popular Ontario driving school promises to make changes after investigation raises questions
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
-
-
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday
Warm, west wind returns tomorrow for Calgary.
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him. The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
Halifax police release photo of stabbing suspect from Dalhousie University homecoming party
Halifax Regional Police has released a photo of a man suspected in a stabbing that happened during an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party in Halifax last fall.
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
'Just glad I got to keep my finger': Kitchener jeweller helps woman after wedding ring injury
A Kitchener jeweller came to the rescue after a woman said she she fell and her wedding rings dug into her finger, cutting off circulation.
Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River
Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.
-
-
CRD's proposed goose cull receives support from farmers, bird advocates
Ask farmers on Vancouver Island and many will tell you, geese are their biggest problem. "It’s just devastating," said Terry Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Farm in Central Saanich.
-
RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' offender in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a wanted man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
-
