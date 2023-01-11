FAA system outage impacting flights at Winnipeg airport

A computer outage at the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) is causing flight delays in the United States on Wednesday, and is having an impact on departures at the Winnipeg airport.

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Airports Authority, there are two U.S.-bound commercial passenger flights set to depart from the Winnipeg airport on Wednesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson noted that one of these flights has been delayed due to the FAA system outage. This is a Delta flight headed to Minneapolis. It was originally scheduled to leave at 6:55 a.m., but has been delayed until further notice.

The other flight – a Swoop flight heading to Phoenix –is still scheduled to take off on time at 9 a.m. However, the on-time departure is dependent on whether the FAA resolves the issue.