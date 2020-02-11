WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested two 20-year-old men, after a failed break-in at a business.

On Sunday, police received an alarm from a business in the 1700 block of Kenaston Boulevard around 2:48 a.m.

The police helicopter Air1 responded to the scene and spotted two vehicles in the back of the business.

Police said Air1 took pictures of both vehicles and followed one of them, leading officers to its location.

Police took a man into custody in the 400 block of Carpathia Street.

At around 1 p.m. the same day, police found a second suspect and took him into custody.

Both men have been released on an appearance notice.

Police said the two men allegedly tried to open a door and an overhead door to the business, but were unsuccessful.

Police allege the suspects may be connected to a break and enter at a business in the first 100 block of Hangar Line Road that happened on Jan. 23, where electronics were stolen.