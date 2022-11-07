Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested

A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.

In a release shared on Facebook, the Winkler Police Service said the fight happened on Friday evening near Mountain Avenue and 8th Street. Police believe members of the two families were having an 'ongoing dispute.' That escalated when members of one family showed up at the home of the other.

Police said several people from the second family came out to meet them, leading to a fight involving weapons.

Several witnesses to the fight called Winkler police around 7:48 p.m., telling police the people were attacking each other with weapons, including one person who reportedly looked like they were trying to run someone over with a vehicle.

Responding officers found an injured man in the area, and a pregnant woman who had also been assaulted. Police gave first aid to both until paramedics arrived.

The man, 48, was taken to hospital and later released. He was then arrested and is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The pregnant woman was taken to Boundary Trails Health Centre and later to a hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said another woman, 41, was taken to Boundary Trails Health Centre with injuries before police arrived, and was later released. She was then arrested and is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Police said as a result of the fight, four other people are facing charges.

A 15-year-old boy is facing assault charges as well as charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer. A 46-year-old Winkler man is facing three counts of assault causing bodily harm. A 22-year-old man is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A 16-year-old girl is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

All those arrested have been released on undertakings, with court dates scheduled for January.

Police said all these people knew each other and the investigation into the fight is ongoing.