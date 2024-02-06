Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
The elevated walkway at the replica of a fur-trade fort in St. Boniface collapsed during a field trip on May 31. Seventeen people from St. John’s-Ravenscourt School were injured and taken to hospital.
Defendants named in the lawsuit include the City of Winnipeg which owns the site and Festival du Voyageur and Gibraltar Dining Corporation, the operators of the fort.
The lawsuit, filed Feb 1, claims the boy fell approximately 20 feet to the ground and broke his left arm. The claim says he lost sensation in his fingers which spread to his entire left hand, wrist and arm due to injured nerves shortly after the incident and has not made a full recovery.
“His ability to perform basic tasks such as dressing himself, performing routine hygiene, eating and playing have been significantly affected,” the lawsuit said. “It is unknown at this time if the nerve injury will improve of if surgery will be necessary to attempt to repair the nerve injury.”
According to the claim, the boy suffered psychological damage and has also become withdrawn.
The lawsuit is asking for unspecified general, special, punitive and mental distress damages from the defendants “to be proven at or before trial;”.
The suit alleges the City did not properly “design, construct or supervise the design and construction of the Fort, and specifically the elevated walkway, in a manner that was safe and appropriate for its intended purpose,”.
They also allege the city failed to warn the public about any unsafe conditions at the fort, and did not ensure proper inspection protocols, if in place, were followed.
No statements of defence have been filed, and none of the claims have been tested in court.
Both the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur said they had no comment on the lawsuit at this time.
Back in August 2023, parents of another child sued the city and Festival du Voyageur, saying their child is “at risk of permanent disability” from injuries they suffered from the fall.
The city and Festival both denied the claims in the lawsuit, and asked for it to be dismissed.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Israel's chief military spokesperson: 31 hostages in Gaza are dead
Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held in Gaza were pronounced dead.
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
A SWAT team sniper killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says
A deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank, authorities said.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
BREAKING Sebastian Pinera, former president of Chile, dies in helicopter crash
Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash in the south of the country on Tuesday, the government and former president's office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
-
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Saskatoon police seek Arizona U-Haul related to murder investigation
Saskatoon police are looking for a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that investigators say is connected to a recent murder.
-
Charge should be dropped in fatal THC-impaired driving case, defence says
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
One person found dead in a residence, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old from Massey, Ont., was found dead Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police warn public of Facebook Marketplace scams
Police are warning Edmontonians about a scam targeting people buying Apple and Samsung products on Facebook Marketplace.
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
-
Two charged after spree of failed carjackings in N.E. Calgary
Two people are facing several charges after a spree of attempted carjackings in northeast Calgary on the weekend.
Montreal
-
Catholic Church challenging Quebec MAID law in court on religious freedom grounds
The office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal has filed a legal challenge against Quebec's end-of-life legislation, arguing it violates religious freedom.
-
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
-
Quebec introduces bill to better protect young athletes
Quebec has reintroduced the Sports Safety Act to better protect young athletes. The Minister responsible for Sport, Recreation and Outdoors, Isabelle Charest, tabled Bill 45 on Tuesday to 'reinforce the protection of the integrity of persons in recreation and sport.'
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
-
'Love is in the air': Six Ottawa restaurants among Canada's top 100 most romantic
OpenTable -- a reservation platform -- has released its 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2024, with six Ottawa restaurants making the list.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing project
The doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
Atlantic
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.
-
As Nova Scotia emerges from under heavy snow, some residents await rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Region of Waterloo looking for new spaces for child-care
On the heels of a decision to look for regionally-owned lands and buildings that could be used for housing, the Region of Waterloo is now also exploring whether any could be repurposed for new child-care centres.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
-
Port Moody police seize guns after man's 'concerning comments' to store staff
Police in Port Moody say a Coquitlam man has been charged after an "unsettling incident" that took place over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.
-
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.