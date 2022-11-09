Family first: Winnipeg Blue Bombers' success story built on caring culture
It was 2016 and Jermarcus Hardrick was rushing to the airport to catch a flight.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were heading to Vancouver for a CFL playoff game against the B.C. Lions and the offensive lineman, in his first year with the club, feared the wrath of head coach Mike O'Shea if he wasn't on time.
"My wife was pregnant and we were late. She was driving," Hardrick recalled after a recent practice. "I didn't know what to do when I got there and I was so scared and I was going crazy, snapping (at her) the whole time.
"As soon as I got there, I got out of the truck and O'Shea said, `You go apologize right now because I know you were late and I've been late before. I know you said some things (to her) you didn't mean to say."'
He and wife Samantha have never forgotten that day, and view it as an example of how the team is like a family from the top down.
"My wife always talked about it. She just respects (O'Shea) so much because I probably wouldn't have talked to her all weekend," Hardrick said with a smile.
"You know how marriage is. He just understood that. That just lets me know he gets it. He's lived the life we're living right now. It's all about family. Make sure things at home is good. That's always stuck with me."
The Bombers, who lost that 2016 West Division semifinal against the Lions, often refer to the team's special culture and how they're like a family.
They point to that as one of the reasons for their success, which includes back-to-back Grey Cup championships in 2019 and 2021 and the opportunity to three-peat after recording a franchise-best 15 wins this season (15-3).
This time Winnipeg is hosting the Lions (12-6) in the West Division final at IG Field this Sunday.
Finding the right mix of skilled players who buy into the team-first culture didn't happen overnight, defensive tackle Jake Thomas said.
The longest-serving Bomber endured the evolution over his 10-year career, starting with some lean years. There were six wins in 2012 and only three the following season.
O'Shea and general manager Kyle Walters were hired in late 2013. The team posted seven wins in 2014, five the next season and finally hit double digits (11-7) in 2016.
"When I first got here, I don't think guys spent as much time together as we do now," Thomas said. "Anytime you win, too, it makes things better.
"Usually the first thing that comes out of guys' mouths when they first get here is just everything seems closer and guys actually care about each other."
Players enjoy each other's company outside work hours, whether that's Willie Jefferson hosting barbecues for the defensive linemen, linebackers going to an escape room or groups bowling or playing paint ball, Thomas said.
Some teammates have even flown to Thomas's home in Fredericton, N.B., in the off-season for a charity curling event he hosts, which benefits the city's youth minor football and youth curling programs.
Hardrick said their kids attend each other's birthday parties, while Thomas noted his wife, Sarah, went to a Backstreet Boys concert with other wives this year.
Thomas also experienced an O'Shea interaction he's never forgotten.
"I got married on Jan. 2 of 2016 and he called me Jan. 1 to wish me best luck," Thomas said. "I had no idea what he was calling me for. I was shocked that he even remembered it.
"I got phone calls and some gift cards from coaches when I had my son during the pandemic. It goes a lot farther than just football in this organization."
Plenty of teammates checked in on veteran defensive back Brandon Alexander while he rehabbed a knee injury suffered in last year's Grey Cup that required surgery.
Players also make sure a teammate is OK if he's dealing with a family matter, Alexander said.
"When you're here, we're all like open arms," he said. "Whatever you need, whatever you need to get through. Me, personally, I feel like it's bigger than on the field.
"How do you put your body on the line for somebody next to you if you don't care about that person?"
Jefferson saw how much the team cared for his family a couple of months ago.
The Bombers played in Hamilton Sept. 17 and Jefferson's wife, Holly, was back in Winnipeg about to give birth to their second daughter. A team employee had met her at the hospital to offer support.
It was O'Shea's actions, though, that Jefferson really appreciated.
The coach told players to quickly get on their charter flight.
"To actually see coach O'Shea put forward the effort to get everybody like, `Hey, sit down, let's get ready,"' Jefferson recalled.
"Then as soon as we land, he says to everybody, `Sit down, let Willie get his stuff so he could go.' It just shows he cares. He's a family man."
When Jefferson arrived at the hospital, Holly started pushing and he saw Rielley Rose come into the world.
Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen, the West Division nominee for CFL rookie of the year, has been impressed since joining the club.
"It's 1,000 per cent different here," said Schoen, who spent time with three NFL clubs. "As soon as I stepped in here I was like, this culture isn't necessarily normal from what you see from professional teams, but in the best way possible.
"Just the way that these guys care so much about each other as people, and then care so much about the team success compared to individual achievement. It is really special and it is kind of that family aspect."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
WATCH LIVE | Lawyer collapses during Emergencies Act inquiry, prompting move to next witness
The public inquiry looking into the federal Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act took a longer midday break than usual on Wednesday after a medical incident in the hearing room.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Gun hidden in a raw chicken found at Florida TSA checkpoint
A gun found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint has the TSA calling 'personal fowl.'
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial
The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Here's what's happening for Remembrance Day in Regina
Friday, Nov. 11 is quickly approaching as Remembrance Day commemorations are set to run across the Queen City.
Saskatoon
-
'We don't know what happened to her,' says family of inmate who died in Pine Grove
The family of an inmate woman who died in a provincial jail this summer say her life could have been saved.
-
Sask. man missing after truck got stuck in the snow
Saskatoon RCMP is searching for a Kenaston man after his vehicle got stranded between Watrous and Kenaston Tuesday.
-
Canadian government announces net-zero plan for concrete industry
The Canadian government is looking to reduce carbon emissions in cement and concrete manufacturing with its Roadmap to Net-Zero Carbon Concrete by 2050.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Sudbury Wolves formally announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Derek MacKenzie was named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday, confirming the speculation that the former NHLer is the 31st head coach in team history.
-
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade.
-
New grocery store opens in downtown Edmonton’s ICE District
Edmonton’s ICE District is celebrating the opening of its newest tennant, Loblaws City Market.
Toronto
-
This is what Doug Ford said about whether mask mandates will return in Ontario
Premier Doug Ford he's encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
-
Toronto police looking for two suspects in connection to an armed retail robbery with an axe
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Hold Up Squad is seeking help in identifying two suspects in connection to a recent robbery where an axe was allegedly used.
-
Ford says Ontario education worker strike was 'much more dangerous' than suspending certain Charter rights
Premier Doug Ford said he believes the two-day strike held by education workers amid tense contract negotiations was “much more dangerous” than overriding the Charter rights of those workers to keep them off the picket line.
Calgary
-
New information could help solve vicious 2006 Calgary sex assault
Police say after 16 years of investigation, they've uncovered new clues that could lead them to a suspect in a sexual assault and stabbing in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's in-custody overdose
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service (CPS) of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a woman who overdosed while in police custody.
-
Record number of visitors using transit to get to, travel around Banff
A record-breaking number of visitors to Banff National Park opted to use regional transit to get to the mountain community this summer.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
'Mr. Trudeau thinks he is better than Christian Dube,' says Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault blames Ottawa for a failed federal-provincial health ministers' meeting, which ended Tuesday in Vancouver. At the conference's close, the federal government refused to increase its share of funding for the healthcare system -- a bone of contention among the provinces for at least two decades.
Ottawa
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Lawyer collapses during Emergencies Act inquiry, prompting move to next witness
The public inquiry looking into the federal Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act took a longer midday break than usual on Wednesday after a medical incident in the hearing room.
Atlantic
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday -- possibly as a Category 1 hurricane -- is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast this weekend.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Guelph cop who assaulted teen has cost taxpayers over $644K since suspension
Taxpayers have footed over half a million dollars in trial costs and salary for Guelph Police Service (GPS) officer Const. Corey McArthur since his suspension nearly seven years ago.
-
Large police presence expected in Paris, Ont.
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a reported robbery at a pharmacy in the north end of Paris, Ont.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s Highway 8 reopens 361 days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure
Three hundred sixty-one days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure, B.C.'s Highway 8 has reopened.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in New Westminster
One person has died after being hit by a bus in New Westminster Tuesday evening, according to police.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
Vancouver Island
-
'Feared for my life': Coast guard saves Vancouver Island sailor caught in rough seas
A Maple Bay, B.C., man is grateful after the Canadian Coast Guard went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue him after his boat lost its engine and became adrift in rough seas.
-
Mounties investigating after man strikes vehicles with bike chains near Victoria
Mounties have opened a mischief investigation after a man wielding bike chains reportedly struck and damaged two vehicles west of Victoria. The West Shore RCMP are now seeking the public's help identifying the man.
-
Construction of new Victoria airport control tower to begin this spring
Construction will begin next year on a new air-traffic control tower at Victoria International Airport. Nav Canada says the build will get underway in spring 2023, with construction expected to be complete by 2026. The tower will replace the existing structure, which was built in 1958.