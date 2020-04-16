WINNIPEG -- One family found a creative way to lift the spirits of residents at a Manitoba health centre sky high, while also adhering to physical distancing measures issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shared Health tweeted the Rogasky family flew their colourful kites for outside of the Shoal Lake/Strathclair Health Centre. Images also show the family waving to residents inside the facility.

Source: Shared Health/Twitter

“There were lots of waves, smiles and kite watching,” said Shared Health.

“Another wonderful gesture.”

Source: Shared Health/Twitter

To date, there are 246 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as five deaths.