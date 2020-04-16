Family flies kites outside Manitoba health centre to lift residents' spirits
The family flying kites outside the health centre. (Source: Shared Health/Twitter)
WINNIPEG -- One family found a creative way to lift the spirits of residents at a Manitoba health centre sky high, while also adhering to physical distancing measures issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shared Health tweeted the Rogasky family flew their colourful kites for outside of the Shoal Lake/Strathclair Health Centre. Images also show the family waving to residents inside the facility.
Source: Shared Health/Twitter
“There were lots of waves, smiles and kite watching,” said Shared Health.
“Another wonderful gesture.”
Source: Shared Health/Twitter
To date, there are 246 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as five deaths.